Al-Hilal complete signing of Brazil forward Neymar from Paris St-Germain

Brazil forward Neymar has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal from French champions Paris St-Germain, the BBC reports.

The deal for the former Barcelona player is understood to be worth about 90m euros plus add-ons.

Neymar, who joined PSG for a world-record fee of £200m in 2017, was left out of their squad for Saturday’s Ligue 1 draw against Lorient.

The 31-year-old was not part of coach Luis Enrique’s plans for the new season.

His exit also fits PSG’s strategy of moving away from the ‘Galacticos’ era of signing high-profile players for big fees and significant wages, with Lionel Messi also leaving the club earlier this summer.

“I am here in Saudi Arabia, I am Hilali,” Neymar said in a video posted to the club’s social media accounts.

The forward was understood to be earning an annual income in the region of 25m euros (£21.6m) at the French side.

He will reportedly be paid 150m euros a year in Saudi Arabia – six times the amount he earned at PSG – having signed a two-year contract.

The Brazilian made 173 appearances for PSG, helping the club win 13 trophies, including five Ligue 1 titles, as well as reaching the 2020 Champions League final.