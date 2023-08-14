Zuckerberg says Musk ‘not serious’ about cage fight

Elon Musk “isn’t serious” about holding a cage fight and “it’s time to move on”, Mark Zuckerberg has said, the BBC reports.

In a post on his social media site Threads, the Meta boss said he had offered Mr Musk “a real date” but the rival entrepreneur had made excuses.

Mr Musk had earlier on Sunday suggested on his own messaging site X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was willing to fight as early as Monday.

The billionaires agreed to the bout in June, sparking huge media attention.

But despite egging each other on for months, the rivals have yet to secure a date, raising doubts the fight will ever go ahead.