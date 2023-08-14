Shocked by the news of tragic road accident in Shirak province – PM Pashinyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he is shocked by the news of the tragic car accident that happened in Shirak province.

“The issue of road safety is among the priorities of the government’s agenda. Due to the ever-increasing number of cars, in 2022 the number of traffic accident victims decreased compared to 2021,” PM Pashinyan said said in a Facebook post.



“According to preliminary information, the two cars involved in the accident in Shirak province had both a technical inspection certificate and an insurance contract, the drivers had valid driving licenses. Investigation will give answers to the rest of the questions,” he added.



“In order to increase the level of road traffic safety, additional steps are being taken and will be taken, including through more consistent introduction and control of technical and road standards,” the Prime Minister said,



He offered condolences to the relatives of all the victims of all car accidents.

Eleven people died, another seven were injured in a major road accident near the village of Lanjik in Armenia’s Shirak province.

A Volkswagen passenger minibus and a ZIL truck collided on the 90th km of the Yerevan-Gyumri highway.