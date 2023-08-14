Less than a minute

Eleven killed in major road accident in Armenia’s Shirak province

Eleven people died, another seven were injured in a major road accident near the village of Lanjik in Armenia’s Shirak province.

A Volkswagen passenger minibus and a ZIL truck collided (driver: H. P., born in 1990) on the 90th km of the Yerevan-Gyumri highway.

The Shirak Regional Rescue and Crisis Management Center received was slerted about the accident at 00:27.

Regional rescue groups and firefighters rushed to the scene.

Seven people were taken to Gyumri Medical Center. One was later transported to Erebuni Medical Center in Yerevan.