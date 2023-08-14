Armenian FM offers condolences over the death of Ukraine’s Charge d’Affaires

On behalf of the Foreign Ministry staff and on his own behalf, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has expressed condolences to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, on the tragic death of the Charge d’Affaires of Ukraine in the Republic of Armenia Oleksandr Senchenko.

Ukraine’s charge d’affaires in Armenia died in a drowning incident at Lake Sevan. The Ministry of Ukraine in Armenia confirmed the news on Monday.

Armenia’s Interior Ministry said the body of a Ukrainian citizen was recovered from the mountain lake on August 13. The rescue service said that on Sunday evening lifeguards at a public beach at Lake Sevan spotted a man at a distance of 25 meters from the shore who disappeared while swimming.

In reporting the tragic death of Senchenko, Ukraine’s foreign ministry described him as an experienced and highly qualified diplomat who had worked in the ministry since 2003.