The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has come up with a new piece of disinformation.

“The statement of the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan claiming that from 10:45 p.m. on August 13 to 7:05 a.m. on August 14 units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired at the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern and southwestern parts of the border, does not correspond to reality,” the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.