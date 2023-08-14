Armenia denies Azerbaijani reports on mobilization of military equipment and personnel on the border

The statement released by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs claiming that the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia have concentrated a large number of weapons, military equipment, and personnel near the Armenian-Azerbaijani border does not correspond to reality, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

In addition, regarding another false allegation mentioned in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Armenia once again declares that the Republic of Armenia does not have an army in Nagorno-Karabakh.