PoliticsTop

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 12, 2023, 11:41
Less than a minute

On August 11, from 9:25 p.m. to 10:25 p.m., Azerbaijani forces opened fire at the Armenian combat outposts in the vicinity of Verin Shorzha, the Ministry of Defense reports.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 12, 2023, 11:41
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button