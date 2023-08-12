Artsakh MFA welcomes the decision of Armenia’s government to address UNSC regarding the Lachin corridor

Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry has welcomed the decision of the Government of the Republic of Armenia to submit a request to the United Nations Security Council to address the critical humanitarian situation that has emerged due to the ongoing unlawful blockade of the Lachin Corridor for the past eight months and the inhumane siege imposed on Artsakh.

“In this context, it is crucial to highlight that on 8 August, the President of the Republic of Artsakh requested the Government of the Republic of Armenia to urgently bring the humanitarian catastrophe caused by Azerbaijan’s blockage of the Lachin Corridor to the UN Security Council’s discussion,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“We consider the direct involvement of the United Nations Security Council and the adoption of corresponding urgent decisions to be a crucial factor capable of putting an end to the extensive and egregious human rights violations perpetrated by Azerbaijan in Artsakh and halting the genocidal policy consistently and systematically pursued by Azerbaijan against the people of Artsakh,” it added

The Foreign Ministry calls upon the United Nations Security Council, which bears the primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security, preventing genocides and other mass atrocities, as well as ensuring the implementation of decisions of the International Court of Justice, to adequately respond to the situation and reach a decision on the implementation of necessary, urgent and effective measures aimed at the immediate, complete and unconditional unblocking of the Lachin corridor.