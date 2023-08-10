Armenian FM briefs OSCE Chairman on deepening crisis in Artsakh

On August 10, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani.

As a continuation of the meeting of two ministers within the framework of the Dubrovnik Forum in July, Minister Mirzoyan briefed his counterpart on the details of the deepening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor. Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that since June 15, the people of Nagorno-Karabakh have been under total blockade and the humanitarian activities of the ICRC, the only international humanitarian organization with access to Nagorno-Karabakh, are being obstructed, as the ICRC announced on July 25.

Both sides emphasized the urgency of resolving the humanitarian situation for people on the ground and the need for joint steps with international partners in that direction. While highlighting the importance of the statements of international partners with targeted calls to Azerbaijan, Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the need for consistency and joint efforts in that direction.

The interlocutors exchanged views on collaboration within the OSCE platform.