Mortars used as Azerbaijsni forces violate ceasefire

On August 6, from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Azerbaijani AF units fired from different caliber small arms at the Armenian combat outposts nearby Kutakan and Tretuk, using mortars as well.
