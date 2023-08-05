Henrikh Mkhitaryan draws attention to 8-month siege of Artsakh

Principled and unimpeded humanitarian access should be ensured across the Lachin corridor, former Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan said in a Twitter post.

“Over 30’000 children and their families in Nagorno Karabakh have now endured 8 months of blockade and devastation. Stranded in their homeland, they are at a brink of famine and humanitarian catastrophe with no access to life-saving medicine, food or other essential supplies,” Mkhitaryan wrote.

“The heart-breaking reality of people starving to death is catastrophe that demands immediate action. Children need an end to this war to begin to heal and recover,” he added.