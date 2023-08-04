Russia planning to open Consulate General in Armenia’s Syunik region

Russia is actively preparing for the opening of the Russian Consulate General in the city of Kapan, Syunik region, Armenis, Director of the CIS Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Denis Gonchar said in an interview with TASS.

“This initiative was approved by our leaders during their meeting in Moscow on 25 May. As early as September, Russian diplomats will visit the region to deal with operational issues on the ground,” he said.

The diplomat noted that close foreign policy coordination has been established between Moscow and Yerevan within the framework of the CSTO, the EAEU and the CIS, as well as at various international platforms, primarily at the UN.

“Armenia remains one of Russia’s closest allies and a key partner in the South Caucasus. The locomotive of interaction between Moscow and Yerevan is invariably a confidential dialogue between our leaders, as well as intensive contacts between the heads of governments, ministries and departments, and parliamentry ties,” Gonchar said.

He emphasized the positive signs in the field of trade and economy despite global turbulence, noting thhat cooperation is steadily developing both in bilateral formats and within the framework of the EAEU.