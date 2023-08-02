Trump charged with plotting to overturn election defeat

Former US President Donald Trump has been charged with plotting to overturn the 2020 election result.

The four counts include conspiracy to defraud the US by using dishonesty, fraud, and deceit.

The charges follow an inquiry into the riots in Washington DC on 6 January 2021.

Trump is accused of “spreading lies” about election fraud for more than two months.

In total, Trump has now been charged in three criminal cases – but experts say the latest could be the most serious.

The other cases relate to secret documents, and payments to Stormy Daniels, a former porn star.

Despite the criminal cases, Trump is the favourite to be the Republican candidate in the 2024 election.