Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon retires aged 45

Former Italy goalkeeper and World Cup winner Gianluigi Buffon has retired from football aged 45, the BBC reports.

He wrote on social media: “That’s all folks. You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together.”

Buffon, who had a deal with Parma until 2024, made 19 appearances last season as he struggled with injuries.

He began his career at Parma’s academy and made his Serie A debut for the club in November 1995 before joining Juventus in 2001 in a £32.6m deal – a world record for a goalkeeper at the time.

Buffon spent most of his career in Turin, despite a stint at PSG in 2018-19. In total he made a record 657 appearances in the Italian top flight and is the most-capped goalkeeper of all time with 176 appearances for Italy.

Buffon retired from international football in 2018 after Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup that year.

His career highlight was winning the World Cup as Italy beat France 5-3 in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw in Berlin.