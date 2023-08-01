The Azerbaijani invasions of Armenia are ignored: “Tatoyan” Foundation’s new report

The Azerbaijani invasions of Armenia are ignored. They are forgotten both on international and domestic platforms. This is absolutely unacceptable.

Here is our new report on the facts about Azerbaijani incursions into the sovereign territory of Armenia and their unlawful presence in the vicinity of communities.

The report includes information on Gegharkunik, Syunik and Vayots Dzor provinces.

In addition to the fact that the Azerbaijani armed servicemen invaded the sovereign territory of Armenia, they deprived the border residents of their pastures, grasslands and arable lands with criminal acts, as a result of which the residents are unable to earn their family’s income, etc. People’s houses are under Azerbaijani target.

People’s dignity and rights are completely violated. Residents cannot even visit churches or the graves of their family members and relatives.

The basis of these criminal acts of Azerbaijan is the continuing fascist policy of Armenophobia and animosity of the authorities of this country. Moreover, these policies and violations are the same both in Armenia (Syunik, Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor) and Artsakh.

We express our gratitude to U.S. lawyers Garo Ghazarian (Garo Ghazarian) and Karnig Kerkonian (Karnig Kerkonian), who had direct participation in these fact-finding activities.