The Ambassador briefed the Congressman on the consequences of the Lachin corridor blockad

On July 31 Ambassador Lilit Makunts had a call with the Co-Chair of the US Congress Caucus on Armenian Issues, Congressman Frank Pallone.

The Ambassador briefed the Congressman on the consequences of the Lachin corridor blockade, which result in a humanitarian catastrophe in Nagorno Karabakh, as well as on the case of Vagif Khachatryan, who was abducted and detained by Azerbaijan on July 29 during his transportation to Armenia for a medical care with the help of ICRC.

It was emphasized that such actions of Azerbaijan constitute an additional threat to the rights and security of people of Nagorno Karabakh.

