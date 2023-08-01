ECtHR gave Azerbaijan 8 days to provide information regarding Vagif Khachatryan

ECtHR gave Azerbaijan until August 8 to provide information on Vagif Khachatryan.

Office of the representative on international legal matters informs, that Azerbaijan is obliged to inform the court about the whereabouts, conditions of detention, health condition, received medical care and possible return of that person.

On July 29, the representatives of the border guard service of Azerbaijan kidnapped 68-year-old Vagif Khachatryan, who was being transferred from Artsakh to Armenia through the International Committee of the Red Cross for the purpose of surgery, from the Azerbaijani “checkpoint” located illegally in the Lachin corridor.