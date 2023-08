The humanitarian access ban by Azerbaijan since June 15, 2023 has further deepened the deprivations and sufferings of Artsakh people under the 7-month-long blockade, Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan said in a Facebook post.

“The absolute absence of the most essential foodstuffs and vitally important products dramatically decreases the quality of people’s life, leading to malnutrition, hunger, decreased immunity and exhaustion”, Stepanyan wrote.