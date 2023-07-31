The number of cases of fainting are increasing-Artsakh’s Ombudsman

Thousands of citizens have to stand in line for hours in order to get some minimum amount of food or essential goods in the severe humanitarian conditions created in Artsakh as a result of the ongoing blockade, Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanysn wrote on Facebook.

“In the most difficult humanitarian conditions created in Artsakh as a result of the ongoing blockade, thousands of citizens are forced to stand in line for hours to get some minimal amount of food or basic necessities.

In these crowded queues, cases of fainting are often recorded, which are directly related to the overstressed state of residents, the vulnerability of the immune system in conditions of malnutrition and hot weather.

Our research shows that the number of cases of fainting are increasing. This irrefutably proves that the dire humanitarian situation has catastrophic consequences for public health, putting the lives of thousands of people at risk,”-Stepanyan wrote.