Grigoryan, Victorin discuss regional security challenges

On July 31, the Secretary of the Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan received the Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Andrea Victorin, on the occasion of completing the diplomatic mission.



The Secretary of the Security Council thanked the Ambassador for his efforts to further develop and expand Armenia-EU cooperation during the diplomatic mission.

The ambassador, in turn, emphasized and expressed confidence that active bilateral cooperation will continue to strengthen and develop.



At the meeting, the interlocutors also exchanged ideas on the regional security situation and the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh.