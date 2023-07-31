Armenian Prime Minister gave an interview to Euronews TV

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gave an interview to Euronews TV, Prime Minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan announced on her Facebook page.

She informed, that Pashinyan talked about the humanitarian crisis, the return of captives and detained persons, as well as the need for Stepanakert-Baku dialogue under the international mechanism.

“In the interview, the Prime Minister referred to the illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor, noting that the regime established by point 6 of the trilateral statement of November 9 (2020) should be restored.

Recalling the the decisions of UN International Court of Justice on February 22 and July 6, 2023, the Prime Minister once again said that the legally binding decisions of the international supreme court have not been implemented by Azerbaijan so far”, Baghdasaryan wrote.