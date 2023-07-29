Whereabouts of kidnapped Red Cross evacuee unknown

Azerbaijan itself is abandoning on a daily basis its fake narratives claiming to be willing to live in coexistence with the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, Ambassador-at-large Edmon Marukyan said on Saturday after a Nagorno-Karabakh patient was detained and taken to an unknown location by Azerbaijani border guards while being evacuated by the International Committee of the Red Cross to Armenia for treatment. Marukyan said the patient has been kidnapped by the Azeri authorities.

“On a daily basis, Azerbaijan is resigning from the fake narratives it has created regarding their willingness to live in coexistence with the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Today, 68-year-old Vagif Khachatryan, who was being transported from Nagorno Karabagh to Armenia for a medical treatment, accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross, was abducted by the representatives of the border guard service of Azerbaijan and taken to an unknown direction.

Neither the relatives of Khachatryan, nor the ICRC representatives or Russian peacekeepers are aware about the whereabouts of Vagif Khachatryan. His fate is unknown as of this writing,” Marukyan tweeted.