Snoop Dogg to perform in Yerevan

The world-famous rapper Snoop Dogg published a video on his Instagram page and informed that he will give a concert in Yerevan.

“On September 23, I will be at Hrazdan Stadium in Yerevan for a special show,” he wrote.

Announcing the concert, Snoop Dogg said that the Yerevan concert won’t be a regular gig.

“I’ll be rolling for your beautiful city of Yerevan on September 23rd for a special show,” Snoop Dogg said in a video on Instagram. “It’s not a regular gig…this is going to be straight up legendary.”

“The word on the street is that the Armenian people got that next level hospitality game. I can’t wait to see you all and celebrate together on September 23rd,” the artist added.