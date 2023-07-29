Foreign ambassadors visited entrance to Lachin Corridor as relief convoy remains blocked by Azerbaijan for days

On July 28, accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan, representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in the Republic of Armenia visited the surrounding area of the Hakari Bridge.

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan briefed the diplomats and representatives of international organizations accredited in Armenia on the details of the situation resulting from the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, stating that Azerbaijan hinders the delivery of humanitarian aid of the essential goods to Nagorno-Karabakh.

The representatives of the diplomatic corps got acquainted with the situation on the cargos of food and medical urgent humanitarian aid sent to Nagorno-Karabakh by the decision of the working group on the humanitarian crisis.

After the visit, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan, Governor of Syunik Robert Ghukasyan, Deputy Minister of Health Armen Nazaryan, as well as Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Anna Zhamakochyan met with the representatives of the diplomatic corps in Goris. During the meeting, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan particularly noted: “The real crisis continues to deteriorate in Nagorno-Karabakh. Since December 12, 120.000 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh have been under de facto blockade for more than 220 days. And this is accompanied by serious humanitarian issues. Electricity and gas supply have been disrupted in Nagorno-Karabakh for several months, which caused major problems on the ground. For a long time there has been a serious shortage of food and medicine in Nagorno-Karabakh, literally all the rights of the people continue to be violated at the moment.

It is hard to imagine that in this case the international community will not unite its efforts towards resolving the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh. These 7 months have shown that Azerbaijan not only doesn’t listen to the calls of the international community to open the Lachin corridor, but also shows exceptional disregard for the Orders of the UN International Court of Justice of February 22 and July 6, according to which Azerbaijan must ensure unhindered movement of persons, vehicles and cargo in two directions along the Lachin corridor. In the same way as it is provided for by the Trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, which is also signed by the President of Azerbaijan.

The trucks with humanitarian supplies sent by the Armenian government, which you have just seen, are vivid proof that the statements made by Azerbaijan earlier that the Lachin corridor is open have nothing to do with reality. I am sure you have also read the statements of the Azerbaijani leadership in recent days, which are very difficult to consider constructive.

In fact, the statements made by the Azerbaijani authorities and the actions we witness show that there is a clear tendency to create conditions incompatible with life for the people living in Nagorno-Karabakh, which, in turn, will lead to ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh. I believe that in the 21st century this cannot be acceptable for a civilized society, and I hope that everything you have seen here today will be clearly conveyed to your capitals. We expect that all capitals will make appropriate statements and take actions, which will allow to unblock and open the Lachin corridor to be unblocked and opened a day as soon as possible”.