Azerbaijani armed forces discharged fire from different caliber small arms against the Armenian combat positions

Photo of Armradio Armradio Send an email July 29, 2023, 22:34
On July 29, between 8:15 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces discharged fire from different caliber small arms against the Armenian combat positions in the vicinity of Khnatsakh.

