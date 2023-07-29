Artsakh Parliament Speaker Resigns

Artur Tovmasyan, the chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, has resigned.



“Guided by Article 130, Part 1, Clause 2 of the Law “Regulations of the National Assembly”, I resign from the position of the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh.”

On July 28, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received Artsakh Republic National Assembly chairman Artur Tovmasyan.

Artur Tovmasyan presented to the head of the state the reasons for his resignation from the position of the chairman of the National Assembly.

President Harutyunyan expressed gratitude to Artur Tovmasyan for his long-term state and political activity and wished him a speedy recovery.