Armenia’s Ombudsman will appeal to international organizations regarding detention of 68-year-old citizen of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Anahit Manasyan will appeal to international organizations regarding the case of the 68-year-old resident of Nagorno-Karabakh being detained by Azerbaijan today.

“According to the received information, Azerbaijan detained a 68 year old citizen who was being transported by the International Committee of the Red Cross from Nagorno Karabakh to the medical institutions in Armenia today on July 29.

The Human Rights Defender Ms. Anahit Manasyan contacted the colleagues of the International Committee of the Red Cross regarding the situation and continues conducting fact-finding activities.

After clarifying the details of the case, the Human Rights Defender will apply to international organizations with a mandate to protect human rights,” the statement form the Human Rights Defender’s office reads.