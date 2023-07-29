Abduction of 68-year-old person is flagrant violation of international humanitarian law-Armenian MFA Spokesperson

Ani Badalyan, Armenian MFA Spokesperson referred to the abduction of 68-old Armenian near Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan.

“Troubled by news that 68-year-old patient, being transported from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia for med treatment, accompanied by ICRC, was abducted at illegally installed checkpoint by border guard service of Azerbaijan. Abduction of person under international humanitarian protection is flagrant violation of international humanitarian law”, she wrote in Tweeter post.

Azerbaijan kidnapped 68-year-old patient Vagif Khachatryan, who was being transferred from Artsakh to Armenia by the International Committee of the Red Cross, and took him to an unknown destination.

“The facts regarding the details of the incident are being collected”,-Artsakh Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan said in a Twitter post.