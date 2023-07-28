MEP Lars Patrick Berg calls on German government, EU to pressure Azerbaijan to open Lachin Corridor

German Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg has called on the German government and the EU to pressure Azerbaijan into ending the blockade of the Lachin Corridor and not allowing an escalation of the situation.

“The Lachin Corridor must be opened. The fact that even the humanitarian aid by the International Committee of the Red Cross isn’t reaching Nagorno-Karabakh is a totally unacceptable situation. The federal government and the EU Commission must put pressure on Azerbaijan so the situation doesn’t escalate,” Berg tweeted.