Great Britain should raises issue of blocking Lachin Corridor in UN Security Council. Lord Alton

British politician, crossbench peer Lord Alton of Liverpool has called on the U.K. government to urgently discuss at the UN Security Council the fact that humanitarian aid is not reaching Nagorno-Karabakh.

“International Red Cross expresses concern that humanitarian aid is not reaching the Armenian people of Nagorno Karabakh. This should be urgently raised by the U.K. at the UN Security Council,” the member of the House of Lords tweeted.

On July 25, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned that the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh would further deteriorate with humanitarian convoys being blocked.