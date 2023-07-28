Borel’s EU statement regarding Karabakh is extremely clear. Much less clear what Baku will do. Thomas de Waal

Borel’s EU statement regarding Karabakh (Artsakh) is extremely clear։ humanitarian situation is grave, Thomas de Waal, a British expert dealing with South Caucasus issues of the Carnegie Foundation, wrote in a Twitter post.
“Borrell EU statement on Karabakh is extremely clear: humanitarian situation is grave; Azerbaijan must open the Lachin corridor for supplies; Aghdam road would be complement to Lachin, not alternative; work of ICRC must not be impeded. Much less clear: what Baku will do.”,-Thomas de Waal wrote.