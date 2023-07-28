Borel’s EU statement regarding Karabakh is extremely clear. Much less clear what Baku will do. Thomas de Waal

“Borrell EU statement on Karabakh is extremely clear: humanitarian situation is grave; Azerbaijan must open the Lachin corridor for supplies; Aghdam road would be complement to Lachin, not alternative; work of ICRC must not be impeded. Much less clear: what Baku will do.”,-Thomas de Waal wrote.