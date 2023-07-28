Home | All news | Society | Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the region of Shushi by using small arms SocietyTop Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the region of Shushi by using small arms Armradio Send an email July 28, 2023, 15:20 Less than a minute On July 28, around 10:00 am, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the region of Shushi by using small arms. No losses on the Artsakh side. The Command of RU Peacekeeping contingent is informed. Armradio Send an email July 28, 2023, 15:20 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print