Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the region of Shushi by using small arms

Photo of Armradio Armradio Send an email July 28, 2023, 15:20
On July 28, around 10:00 am, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the region of Shushi by using small arms. No losses on the Artsakh side.

The Command of RU Peacekeeping contingent is informed.

