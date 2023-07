On July 26, at around 4:30 p.m., Murad Grigoryan, a soldier of the military unit of the RA Defense Force, was fatally wounded by a firearm under circumstances that have yet to be determined.

An investigation into the details of the case is under way. The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia shares the heavy grief of the loss and expresses support to the family members, relatives and fellow soldiers of the serviceman.