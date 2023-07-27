Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor dies aged 56

The devastating news that Sinead O’Connor has died arrived Wednesday afternoon. Details are scant, but O’Connor had battled mental health problems for years. She was just 56.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” her family wrote in a statement. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

O’Connor was a prolific artist who released 10 albums between 1987 and 2014, and she landed many hits on the European charts, including “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” “Mandinka,” “Success Has Made a Failure of Our Home,” and “Three Babies.” But her defining moment came in 1990, when she covered Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” on her second LP, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got. The song shot to Number One all across the planet and transformed O’Connor into a superstar.