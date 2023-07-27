Banning the entry of humanitarian cargo will confirm Baku’s intention to commit genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh. prime minister

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired the regular Cabinet meeting. At the beginning of the meeting, the Prime Minister referred to sending humanitarian aid from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh and the goals of Azerbaijan’s actions.



The Prime Minister particularly said,



“Dear participants of the Cabinet meeting,

Dear people,



As you know, in the conditions of the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, by the decision of the working group for supporting the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, the group is functioning, it was created by my decision, under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan, yesterday 361 tons of humanitarian aid in 19 trucks was sent to Nagorno-Karabakh. The humanitarian aid reached the Kornidzor part of Syunik Province, the entrance part of Lachin corridor, yesterday. We have requested that the representatives of the peacekeeping troops of the Russian Federation stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh accept the cargo and transport it to Nagorno-Karabakh, where a humanitarian crisis has been established as a result of the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor for almost 8 months.

Azerbaijan, however, prevents the entry of the humanitarian goods through the Lachin Corridor and to Nagorno-Karabakh. This practice is incomprehensible, unacceptable. The reason for illegally blocking the Lachin Corridor was that Armenia was allegedly using the corridor for military purposes. This is of course an absurd claim, but the claim is being used as a pretext for illegally blocking the Lachin Corridor.

The 19 trucks sent to Nagorno-Karabakh yesterday contain the following: flour: 100 tons, pasta: 80 tons, sugar: 60 tons, vegetable oil: 40 tons, milk powder: 40 tons, salt: 20 tons, baby food: 12 tons, medicine: 9 tons. In total, as I already mentioned, 361 tons.

Before leaving Yerevan, the foreign diplomats accredited in Armenia were invited and familiarized with the above-mentioned loading of those trucks parked in Shahumyan square. So why does not Azerbaijan allow this cargo to enter Nagorno Karabakh, is it not because the real goal of Azerbaijan is to starve the people of Nagorno Karabakh, to subject them to genocide?

Regardless of our assessment, however, we are waiting for the peacekeeping force of the Russian Federation stationed in Nagorno Karabakh, and a positive response from official Baku, because banning the entry of humanitarian cargo will only confirm the concerns of Baku’s intent to commit genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh. The arrival of the humanitarian cargo waiting at the entrance to the Lachin Corridor to Nagorno-Karabakh will, on the contrary, contribute to the efforts to establish peace in the region and will be a positive step on the way to establishing an atmosphere of trust.



Thank you.”