Artsakh’s Ombudsman welcomes Freedom House’s reference to Azerbaijan’s ongoing blockade of Artsakh

We welcome the appeal of Freedom House, a reputable international human rights organisation, to the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, in which the organisation states that the deteriorating humanitarian situation deprives civilians of life-saving medication and essential good․

“We call on democratic governments to put pressure on Azerbaijan to put an end to the deliberate starvation of innocent citizens,” the statement said.

Such statements and targeted assessments of the situation by international human rights organisations should become the basis for making decisions in order to take measures of deterrence and punishment against Azerbaijan on the international level.

Freedom House has called on Azerbaijan to allow the Red Cross to deliver humanitarian aid to Nagorno Karabakh and open the Lachin Corridor.

“We urge Azerbaijan to allow ICRC to provide vital humanitarian assistance to Nagorno Karabakh & immediately work to ensure freedom of movement by opening the Lachin corridor, guaranteeing unrestricted movement of individuals, vehicles & cargo. The deteriorating humanitarian situation in the region has deprived civilians of life-saving medication and essential goods. We urge democratic governments to exert pressure on Azerbaijan, calling for an end to the deliberate starvation of innocent civilians,” Freedom House tweeted.