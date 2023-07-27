Artsakh’s Foreign Minister discussed potential solutions to address the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh with Advisor to the Mayor of Paris

On 27 July, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan met with Jean-Yves Camus, adviser to the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo.

During the meeting, parties discussed the dire humanitarian situation resulting from the complete siege of Artsakh. The Minister presented detailed information on the humanitarian challenges that have emerged across various critical domains.

Jean-Yves Camus, on behalf of the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, expressed concern for the situation and conveyed the Paris Mayor’s position that the Lachin Corridor must be opened immediately and without any precondition.

Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan thanked the authorities and the people of France for consistently upholding a courageous and honest stance on the Artsakh issue.

The parties further discussed potential solutions to address the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, as well as the plans of various French regions and cities to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Artsakh.