The food sent to Nagorno Karabagh is exclusively for humanitarian purposes-Nikol Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Twitter page about the decision to send humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh.

“We cannot turn a blind eye to the situation that Armenians of Nagorno Karabagh are currently facing. The 360 tons of vitally important food-stuff sent to Nagorno Karabagh is exclusively for humanitarian purposes”,-wrote Pashinyan.

We cannot turn a blind eye to the situation that #Armenians of #NagornoKarabagh are currently facing. The 360 tons of vitally important food-stuff sent to #NagornoKarabagh is exclusively for #humanitarian purposes. — Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) July 26, 2023

The Government of Armenia has approved sending humanitarian aid to blockaded Artsakh. Today, 19 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid will deliver 400 tons of humanitarian aid to Kornidzor, from where it is planned to transfer the humanitarian aid to the people of Artsakh, who have been under siege for 227 days, through Russian peacekeepers.

Trucks with humanitarian aid for Artsakh reach Kornidzor.