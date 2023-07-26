The EU mission in RA monitors the humanitarian cargo going to Artsakh

The EU observation mission stationed in Armenia monitors the progress of humanitarian cargo going from Armenia to Artsakh.

“Today, Head of EUMA Markus Ritter together with our monitors closely follows the ongoing movement on the road leading to the entrance of the Lachin corridor from the Armenian side to get first-hand and verified information on current developments”,-said on Twitter post.

The Government of Armenia has approved sending humanitarian aid to blockaded Artsakh. Today, 19 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid will deliver 400 tons of humanitarian aid to Kornidzor, from where it is planned to transfer the humanitarian aid to the people of Artsakh, who have been under siege for 227 days, through Russian peacekeepers.

Trucks with humanitarian aid for Artsakh reach Kornidzor.