Armenia sending humanitarian aid to Artsakh

The Government of Armenia has approved sending humanitarian aid to blockaded Artsakh. Today, 19 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid will deliver 400 tons of humanitarian aid to Kornidzor, from where it is planned to transfer the humanitarian aid to the people of Artsakh, who have been under siege for 227 days, through Russian peacekeepers. A humanitarian convoy in Yerevan carrying the aid is expected to start heading to Nagorno Karabakh soon.

Chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan, the regular meeting of the working group for the management of the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh, established by the decision of the Prime Minister, took place on July 25.

During the session, the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulted by Azerbaijan’s illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor since December 12, 2022 was discussed.

The working group noted that since June 15, it has become impossible to transport the very limited humanitarian cargo used to be carried out by the Russian peacekeeping force and the Red Cross. Because of this, an acute shortage of essential goods – food, medicine, medical and hygiene supplies, fuel – is recorded in Nagorno-Karabakh, which, in addition to the interruption of electricity supply, the disruption of the health system, educational institutions and social services, and the cessation of agricultural work, led to catastrophic consequences.

The present situation has had a particularly negative impact on vulnerable groups of the population: children, pregnant women, people with disabilities, the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

The working group made decisions regarding urgent humanitarian aid in food and medicine to the population of Nagorno-Karabakh.