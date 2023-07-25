Regional security issues in the center of attention of Armenian FM and Iranian President

On July 24, in Tehran, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.

The sides commended the high-level political dialogue established between the two friendly and neighbouring countries which is based on mutual respect and the thousand-year-old brotherhood of the two peoples.

Issues of the Armenian-Iranian multi-sectoral cooperation were discussed during the meeting. Views were exchanged on realization of the ambitious bilateral agenda, as well as on the implementation process of agreements reached at the highest level. In this context, the importance of the implementation of current and planned joint projects between the two countries in the fields of trade, economy, energy and transport was particularly highlighted.

Following the discussion held on the same day at the level of Foreign Ministers, regional security issues were also at the core of the attention of Ararat Mirzoyan and Ebrahim Raisi. Minister Mirzoyan presented to the President of Iran the latest developments in the normalization process of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, as well as reiterated the vision of the Armenian side regarding the establishment of lasting peace in the South Caucasus. The need to exclude maximalistic, hostile rhetoric and the approach of solving problems through the use of force or the threat of use of force was emphasized.

Touching upon the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor, Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the imperative to immediately lift the blockade and prevent the ethnic cleansing of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan.