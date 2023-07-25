Mirzoyan, Lavrov discuss the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh due to blocking of Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan

On July 25, in Moscow, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov.

The interlocutors focused on issues of regional security and stability, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and existing humanitarian problems.

Ararat Mirzoyan highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is deepening with every passing hour as a result of the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan and the imperative to immediately lift the blockade of the Lachin corridor in accordance with the provisions of the Trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 and the Orders of the International Court of Justice. The need to take concrete steps by the signatories of the Trilateral statement and the possibility to use the existing international tools was emphasized.

During the meeting, the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan was touched upon. In the context of delimitation and border security between the two countries, Minister Mirzoyan stressed the commitment to take the 1975 map as the basis for ensuring maximum clarity in the process of further border delimitation. In the context of unblocking all economic and transport communications in the region, the absence of an alternative to the functioning of the relevant communications under the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the countries was once again emphasized. Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the importance of addressing the issues of rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh under an international mechanism.

In order to reach mutual agreement on the above-mentioned issues, Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the need for the constructive approach from the Azerbaijani side.

During the meeting issues of bilateral agenda between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation were also touched upon.