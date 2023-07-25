Armenia can’t decide the fate of Artsakh people: Armenian PM

Republic of Armenia can’t decide the fate of the NK people with the logic, that the NK representatives themselves should be a party of negotiations, and we are promoting that agenda, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the press conference.

“The rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh should be discussed with the participation of representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the format of the Baku-Stepanacrete dialogue, within the framework of the international mechanism. The representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh will have the opportunity to address the issues that concern them, generate content and bear the political responsibility related to that content within the framework of that resolution. I think that this is the right way,” Pashinyan said.