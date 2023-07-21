Amsterdam bans cruise ships to limit visitors and curb pollution

Amsterdam’s council has banned cruise ships from the city center as the Dutch capital tries to limit visitor numbers and curb pollution, the BBC reports.

Politicians said the vessels were not in line with the city’s sustainable ambitions.

It means the central cruise terminal on the River IJ near Amsterdam’s main train station will close.

It is the latest measure to clamp down on mass tourism in the city.

Cruise ships had become a symbol of the problem of over-tourism, and the motion to move them out of the centre passed by a large majority.

Amsterdam has become a victim of its own popularity, attracting 20 million annual visitors – some drawn by its party city reputation.

“Polluting cruise ships are not in line with the sustainable ambitions of our city,” the centre-right party D66, which runs the city along with social democrats and environmentalists, said in a statement quoted by AFP news agency.

The passage of cruise ships, it said, was also not compatible with plans for new bridge between the city’s historic southern district and the Noord district, the focus of recent development projects.