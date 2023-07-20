Toivo Klaar’s mandate extended until August 2024

The EU Council today extended the mandate of the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Cries in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

Toivo Klaar was appointed EUSR for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia on 13 November 2017.

His task is to contribute to a peaceful settlement of conflicts in the region, namely the crisis in Georgia and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as to encourage regional cooperation between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia, and, as appropriate, their neighboring countries.