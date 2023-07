Less than a minute

Humanitarian situation in Artsakh deteriorating hour by hour – Ombudsman

The humanitarian situation in Artsakh is deteriorating hour by hour, Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanysn says.

All shops and groceries are empty. Complete absence of food and basic necessities inflict sufferings on 120,000 people, including 30,000 children.

The Ombudsman’s Office reports from the ground, documenting the disastrous humanitarian consequences and asking for immediate international intervention.