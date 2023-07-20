Further deterioration of situation in Artsakh risks harming ongoing political processes, Armenian FM tells OSCE

At OSCE Permanent Council, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan raised the issue of humanitarian catastrophe in Nagorno Karabakh, noting that it is deteriorating every hour.

“Deliberate actions of Azerbaijan cannot be called otherwise than illegal and inhuman, violating basic human rights and dignity of people, aiming to ethnically cleanse Nagorno Karabakh,” the Foreign Minister said.

He noted that durable peace in the South Caucasus is possible if willing to address root causes of conflict; rights and security issues of Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh are key. “Respect of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan should not and could not be misinterpreted as license for ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh,” he said.

The Foreign Minister said Armenia is committed to talks with Azerbaijan, but further deterioration of situation in Nagorno Karabakh risks to seriously harm ongoing political process. It’s crystal clear: those interested in peace should take concrete steps, making Azerbaijan to open Lachin Corridor.