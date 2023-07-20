Azerbaijan’s actions cannot be tolerated, Massachusetts Governor tells Biden

In a letter to President Joe Biden Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has made it clear that Azerbaijan’s actions with respect to the ongoing blockade of Artsakh “cannot be tolerated,” the Armenian Assembly of America reports.

“We commend Governor Healey for standing in support of human rights and in support of the Armenian people,” stated Assembly Co-Chairs Anthony Barsamian and Van Krikorian.

“While we appreciate the active engagement of the Administration, the humanitarian crisis created by Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh continues and additional measures are urgently needed to end this inhumane blockade and help prevent another Armenian Genocide,” the Co-Chairs emphasized.

In her letter to President Biden, Governor Healey stated that “credible news reports, human rights organizations, and members of the Armenian American community are sounding the alarm about the risks of another Armenian Genocide. Azerbaijan’s actions to further degrade already strained living conditions for the vulnerable Armenians living in Artsakh cannot be tolerated.”

The Governor urged the President to “find any avenues possible to support…humanitarian assistance to the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, and continue forging ahead in our diplomatic efforts to lift the blockade.” Further, the Governor highlighted that the “Commonwealth of Massachusetts has long recognized the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh…”