Armenia to open Embassy in Uruguay

Armenia will open an an Embassy in the Republic of Uruguay. The issue was on the agenda of the regular sitting of the government.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the opening of the Armenian Embassy in Uruguay is expedient and meets the foreign policy and interests of the Republic of Armenia.

The relations between Armenia and Uruguay have been warm and cooperative and have historical roots, as Uruguay was the first country to officially recognize and condemn the Armenian Genocide in 1965.

Since August 2019, the diplomatic representation of Uruguay has been operating in Yerevan (at the level of the consulate general, and from October 2021 at the level of the embassy).

The government says in South America, Uruguay is one of the most economically stable and most actively developing countries, and there are promising areas for the development of cooperation, including high technology, education and health, trade and economy.